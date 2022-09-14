Twitter Blue subscribers can access new podcast areas in Spaces

At the end of August, Twitter released an update to , revamping the design of this section and introducing support for s, an audio interview format that became popular with YouTube and later reached more platforms, such as Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music, for example. example. This week, the developer released the news for Twitter Blue subscribers, an option that offers users extra features and functions, allowing them to the podcast space on iOS through Blue Labs, a program that makes available in advance to testers news that still are not available in the stable version.

In the application you can browse the categories by choosing the channel you want to hear the conversations. The interface is simple and intuitive, resembling what we see in competing streaming services. - Advertisement - According to information, Twitter Spaces uses user data to recommend channels and rooms with different themes, including content about sports, politics, games, among others. Initially, Spaces was presented as a rival to Clubhouse, an application that quickly became popular for allowing interaction through live audio rooms.

Although this is one of the main novelties of Twitter Blue, the developer highlights that the subscription also includes other benefits on the social network, such as the possibility of sending high resolution images and using NFC photos in the profile. The contract is available in the United States, Australia and New Zealand for US$ 4.99, around R$ 26 in direct conversion. It is worth mentioning that the price charged for the subscription suffered a readjustment of almost 66% a few months ago, from US$ 2.99 to US$ 4.99 a year after launch.

