Twitter Blue should resume accepting new subscribers after confusion with verified badge

By Abraham
Twitter Blue should resume accepting new subscribers after confusion with verified badge
Twitter should re-accept new subscribers within the Blue plan on November 29🇧🇷 The news was confirmed by the new CEO and owner of the social network, Elon Musk.

According to the billionaire, this break in the subscription program was necessary to correct the constant problems and trolling made by users who can now buy the verified account badge.

The signing and granting of new verification stamps was paused last Friday after several users activated the feature to impersonate celebrities and even the media. In an even more serious case, a pharmaceutical company collapsed on the Stock Exchange after a fake account with a verified seal communicated free insulin in the United States.

For now, Elon Musk isn’t clear on how Twitter will prevent ordinary people from using the verified badge to impersonate companies and celebrities.

In any case, Twitter has released an extra badge called Official, which will not be sold and will only be awarded to personalities, governments and other important accounts.

That is, the Official badge is new verified and this Twitter Blue subscription pause time can be used to grant the Official badge to all accounts that need it.

