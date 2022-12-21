‘Twitter Blue for Business’ version is presented with a focus on companies and their employees

O ‘Twitter Blue for Business‘ was launched today by the platform with the right to an announcement made on the social network itself. At first, the tool promises to display a different verification stamp than usual, in addition to displaying a square-shaped photo instead of the circle that other users present.
In practice, this measure is for companies and their employees to have their official accounts linked. With this, in addition to the photo in a new format, the accounts will also have another seal in a square format next to the traditional verification mark. In this way, it is possible to identify that there is a link between the person publishing a tweet with the company you work for.
Today, we’re rolling out Twitter Blue for Business, a new program that lets businesses distinguish their brands and key employees on Twitter. These accounts will show a square company badge next to their display names. pic.twitter.com/d6sNPqFNnY
— Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) December 19, 2022
This is yet another attempt by the social network to try to organize the issue involving verified users after recent confusion. In addition, it is worth remembering that there was a readjustment in the value of the Twitter Blue subscription, which became more expensive for those who use iPhone and iPad devices.
At first, the platform Elon Musk states that it will show what are the criteria that must be met when this novelty is available to everyone. That said, what is known so far is the need to send a list of employees to Twitter for application of the bond.
For now, the measure is in the testing phase and, therefore, only appears in accounts of some companies, such as Craft Ventures🇧🇷 Even Twitter itself states that changes can be made compared to the final version presented to users in the future.