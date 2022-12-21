‘Twitter Blue for Business’ version is presented with a focus on companies and their employees

O ‘Twitter Blue for Business‘ was launched today by the platform with the right to an announcement made on the social network itself. At first, the tool promises to display a different verification stamp than usual, in addition to displaying a square-shaped photo instead of the circle that other users present.

In practice, this measure is for companies and their employees to have their official accounts linked. With this, in addition to the photo in a new format, the accounts will also have another seal in a square format next to the traditional verification mark. In this way, it is possible to identify that there is a link between the person publishing a tweet with the company you work for.