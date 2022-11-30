Twitter Blue delayed to avoid paying fees to Apple | Rumor

It seems there will be delays in the relaunch of Twitter Blue: according to sources of Platformers And The VergeElon Musk and his team first want to implement a procedure for avoid paying 30% commissions to Apple. As we have seen in recent days, the new owner of Twitter has launched several invectives against Apple – complaining not only of commissions, but also of the reduction of advertising purchases and denouncing threats to remove the official client for iOS from the App Store.
The original plan was to relaunch Twitter Blue on Tuesday, November 29th. We remind you that Blue is an integral part of the new three-color badge account verification service: golden yellow for companies, gray for politicians and blue for those who subscribe to the premium subscription. According to the source, the subscription price will be increased by a cent to get to round number – $7.99/month to 8, and will require phone number verification.
Musk hasn’t tweeted anything about it yet, but that’s a lot at this point It’s easy to imagine that Twitter Blue won’t be available as an in-app purchase on iPhone or iPad – it remains to be seen whether the same policy will be applied on Android. As platforms such as Netflix and others have already done in the past, it will be necessary to go to the official website and make purchases from there. It’s a well-established and well-known tactic to avoid digital store fees – the price to pay is a little more complication for the end user. It may seem trivial, but it can have a significant impact on the number of users who actually decide to pay for the subscription.
Always second Platformersmeanwhile, investments continue to fall. The mast reports the notes of an analyst from the European division of the company shared with colleagues on Slack. Revenue for the entire EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) is down 15% year-over-year, but the data is more worrying on a weekly basis: the collapse is 49%, even.
In recent days there has already been talk of mass abandonment by advertisers since Musk took over, and at the end of October, $15.7 million was still identified at risk (again for the EMEA area) . It should be noted that between Black Friday/Cyber Monday and the start of the World Cup, this it should have been an extremely good time for platform revenue. A former Twitter executive who spoke to the source is quick to call the situation “catastrophic.”
Meanwhile former security chief Yoel Roth spoke in public for the first time since he left his job, and is pessimistic about the matter. Roth says that while Musk has verbally said he wants a safe and unbiased platform, for example by calling for the creation of a “moderation committee” to evaluate all changes to the platform’s rules before implementing them, in fact he has made multiple unilateral decisions.
Roth also talks about the rollout of paid verification, and the havoc it caused with the swarm of fake accounts: Exactly what Roth and his team predicted happened, and despite informing Musk he chose to ignore them. Roth does not believe, unlike several of his former colleagues, that Twitter will have a moment of total implosion, but at the same time warns to pay close attention to the behavior of some security tools such as blocking and the ability to mute other users; and is convinced that, at present, there is not enough staff left to deal with the next coordinated spam and hate campaigns, especially at the top levels. It is certainly possible to improve the machine learning algorithms that take care of the bulk of the work, but in the most difficult cases, talent and experience are needed that software still cannot reproduce.