Twitter Blue delayed to avoid paying fees to Apple | Rumor

It seems there will be delays in the relaunch of Twitter Blue: according to sources of Platformers And The VergeElon Musk and his team first want to implement a procedure for avoid paying 30% commissions to Apple. As we have seen in recent days, the new owner of Twitter has launched several invectives against Apple – complaining not only of commissions, but also of the reduction of advertising purchases and denouncing threats to remove the official client for iOS from the App Store. The original plan was to relaunch Twitter Blue on Tuesday, November 29th. We remind you that Blue is an integral part of the new three-color badge account verification service: golden yellow for companies, gray for politicians and blue for those who subscribe to the premium subscription. According to the source, the subscription price will be increased by a cent to get to round number – $7.99/month to 8, and will require phone number verification.

Musk hasn't tweeted anything about it yet, but that's a lot at this point It's easy to imagine that Twitter Blue won't be available as an in-app purchase on iPhone or iPad – it remains to be seen whether the same policy will be applied on Android. As platforms such as Netflix and others have already done in the past, it will be necessary to go to the official website and make purchases from there. It's a well-established and well-known tactic to avoid digital store fees – the price to pay is a little more complication for the end user. It may seem trivial, but it can have a significant impact on the number of users who actually decide to pay for the subscription.

ADVERTISERS COLLAPSE

Always second Platformersmeanwhile, investments continue to fall. The mast reports the notes of an analyst from the European division of the company shared with colleagues on Slack. Revenue for the entire EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) is down 15% year-over-year, but the data is more worrying on a weekly basis: the collapse is 49%, even. In recent days there has already been talk of mass abandonment by advertisers since Musk took over, and at the end of October, $15.7 million was still identified at risk (again for the EMEA area) . It should be noted that between Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday and the start of the World Cup, this it should have been an extremely good time for platform revenue. A former Twitter executive who spoke to the source is quick to call the situation “catastrophic.”

THE FORMER SECURITY MANAGER SPEAKS