Twitter begins to roll out its initiative against fake news to some users

Twitter today takes a further step in the evolution of Birdwatch, its still experimental program, which allows users to collaboratively add informative and contextual notes on those tweets that have been marked as misleading.

This is one of the many initiatives that the blue bird platform has been launching over time to try to combat erroneous information among other users.



Another step in the evolution of measures against misinformation

From today, according to the company, a small and random group of users in the United States will see notes that have had a high rating on some tweets that have been marked as misleading.

Additionally, they will be able to add their own grades to existing grades and add their own grades. With this, from Twitter they try to ensure that the situation can be understood from different points of view.

Recall that Birdwatch was launched last year under a pilot program, for which 10,000 contributors have been working on adding notes to misleading tweets and rating existing notes based on their level of usefulness.

Until now, grades and ratings have been available through a separate website. From now on, the notes must meet the following requirements to make an appearance on Twitter:

To appear in a Tweet, notes must first be rated helpful by enough Birdwatch contributors from different perspectives. The difference in outlook is determined by how people have rated the stories in the past, not based on demographics.

Additionally, thanks to input from the Twitter community over the years, Birdwatch has received numerous enhancements such as identifying notes that users might find useful, encouraging contributors to contribute safely through the use of aliases , help them understand the impact of their annotations through grades, among other things.

What’s more:

We recently announced a collaboration with the Associated Press and Reuters to help our teams assess the quality of the information submitted by Birdwatch participants. We also incorporated an advisory council of academics and researchers who study misinformation, polarization, online manipulation and bullying. Advisors come from institutions such as MIT, the University of Washington, the University of Michigan School of Information, and more.

Twitter will continue to work to further open up the experimental Birdwatch program to more users over time.

More information: Twitter