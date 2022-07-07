HomeTech NewsTwitter begins testing CoTweets where two people share authorship of a tweet

Twitter begins testing CoTweets where two people share authorship of a tweet

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
twitter 1848505 1280.jpg
twitter 1848505 1280.jpg
- Advertisement -

Twitter has started testing the new CoTweets feature for a limited time with a limited group of users of the social network, by which two users can become co-authors of the same tweet, both being tagged in it.

In this sense, according to the experience that the platform has developed and has been experiencing since the beginning of the year, the main author of a specific tweet will invite a second person to co-author it, being able to discuss the details of the content through private messages.

[mb_related_posts1]

Limited testing to understand usage by users

The invited person must accept the invitation so that the tweet in question reflects the co-authorship of both participants through their respective labels included within the tweet itself, although the responses received by said tweet will be addressed to its main author.

At this time, Tweet integrations on third-party websites don’t reflect co-authoring, so you’ll need to visit Tweets directly to see co-authoring on specific Tweets.

WhatsApp is updated and will stop supporting these iPhones

According to the statements of a Twitter spokesperson to the media:

We’re testing CoTweets for a limited time to learn how people and brands can use this feature to grow and reach new audiences and strengthen their collaborations with other accounts.

according to intentions, Twitter tries to study user behavior with this new feature and assess whether to go ahead with its current terms or make improvements before bringing it to the general public. as long as they understand that the function is viable within Twitter.

It was in December of last year when the developer Alessandro Paluzzi found evidence of this new function in the code of the Twitter application.

[mb_related_posts2]

CoTweets could open up a new world of possibilities, both for individuals as well as organizations and even companies, which is what Twitter intends to learn about and explore new possibilities that allow it to be more than a place for public conversation and a place to stay up to date on topics of interest in real time.

Instagram already has a similar function since last year, so it is logical to think that Twitter wants to follow the same path to provide more possibilities to users.

Time will tell us if this function will continue and if it will undergo changes.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Luck, the animated film arrives on Apple TV + on August 5th | Trailer

The month of August will bring a new animated film titled to Apple TV...
Europe

Meet the Scots who have changed their minds on independence

Eight years ago Ruaridh Hanna was so staunchly opposed to Scottish independence that he celebrated...
Android

How to record the screen of your Android TV

Do you want to record everything that happens on your television screen...
Apps

How to connect Alexa with Spotify to enjoy your favorite music

Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa, has a host of great features, like the ability to...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Mobile

Xiaomi continues to use a virtual proximity sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi has once again enlisted Elliptic Labs, a Norwegian provider of software-based virtual proximity...
Tech News

Compilation of the best 4K and QHD wallpaper apps of 2022

We have already talked before about various mobile applications that serve to provide varied...

© 2021 voonze.com.