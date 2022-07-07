Twitter begins testing CoTweets where two people share authorship of a tweet

Twitter has started testing the new CoTweets feature for a limited time with a limited group of users of the social network, by which two users can become co-authors of the same tweet, both being tagged in it.

In this sense, according to the experience that the platform has developed and has been experiencing since the beginning of the year, the main author of a specific tweet will invite a second person to co-author it, being able to discuss the details of the content through private messages.



Limited testing to understand usage by users

The invited person must accept the invitation so that the tweet in question reflects the co-authorship of both participants through their respective labels included within the tweet itself, although the responses received by said tweet will be addressed to its main author.

At this time, Tweet integrations on third-party websites don’t reflect co-authoring, so you’ll need to visit Tweets directly to see co-authoring on specific Tweets.

According to the statements of a Twitter spokesperson to the media:

We’re testing CoTweets for a limited time to learn how people and brands can use this feature to grow and reach new audiences and strengthen their collaborations with other accounts.

according to intentions, Twitter tries to study user behavior with this new feature and assess whether to go ahead with its current terms or make improvements before bringing it to the general public. as long as they understand that the function is viable within Twitter.

It was in December of last year when the developer Alessandro Paluzzi found evidence of this new function in the code of the Twitter application.

CoTweets could open up a new world of possibilities, both for individuals as well as organizations and even companies, which is what Twitter intends to learn about and explore new possibilities that allow it to be more than a place for public conversation and a place to stay up to date on topics of interest in real time.

Instagram already has a similar function since last year, so it is logical to think that Twitter wants to follow the same path to provide more possibilities to users.

Time will tell us if this function will continue and if it will undergo changes.