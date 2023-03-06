Twitter bans messages wishing for death or disease

Threats, desires to harm, incitement to violence or its glorification will be sanctioned by the social network. (REUTERS/Kacper Pempel)

A new update of the policies of Twitter indicates that as of this year all accounts that have behavior that can be classified as “desire to hurtinside the application. The modification also includes other aspects that are considered harmful to the community of the social network.

According to the official account of Twitterthe social network “has a consideration of zero tolerance towards speeches of violence”, for which reason the sanctions considered for users who violate this normative will be the temporary suspension of the account or the final removal Of the same. Other behaviors, depending on the severity of the case, may require content to be voluntarily removed before using the account again.

The modification of the regulations of the social network qualifies as “desire to harm” any expression that, despite not representing a physical threat to another person, does express the hope that someone will suffer harm. Death, illness, fatal accidents or any other action that results in a Physical damage will be categorized within these expressions but these can be varied according to the publication of the support web page of Twitter.

The social network qualifies as a "desire to harm" any expression that, despite not representing a physical threat to another person, does express the hope that someone suffers harm. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

Other categories of violence

In addition to the expression of the wish or hope that a person will suffer harm, Twitter has established criteria that identify other cases in which any user could violate the norm established by the social network. These categories not only imply an intention to generate Physical damage real, but also includes the incitement or glorification of violent acts that may have real consequences.

Any threat of violence, which may include the deathtorture, sexual assault or various forms of harm are prohibited in Twitter. Similarly, the same considerations are taken into account for structures such as damage to property, homes, shelters or any other type of infrastructure.

As in any other social network today, Twitter does not allow users to take advantage of the platform to incite or glorify acts of violence of any kind. The publications that contain messages that encourage self-harm, commit crimes or use subtle or coded references to refer to these acts, will also be sanctioned by the application.

Twitter does not allow users to take advantage of the platform to incite or glorify acts of violence of any kind. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Similarly, no one in Twitter is allowed to extol or celebrate the commission of acts of violence, whether by natural persons or by organizations do so under any circumstances. Sanctions in respect of any of these categories of violent content It also includes damage or harm to any animal and may be removed from the application.

Posts that refer to violent acts, but that express a point of view towards them, either to criticize them, use expressions or refer to them in a sarcastic tone are allowed in the application to avoid abuse of the policies of Twitter in scenarios where it is not suitable.

In the event that any person believes that their account was affected by this change in privacy policies, Twitter or that these were not applied correctly in their cases, users may submit their appeal to the social network system and wait for it to be approved to use their account again.