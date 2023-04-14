5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsTwitter Auctioning Hundred Of Supplies From Its Headquarters

Twitter Auctioning Hundred Of Supplies From Its Headquarters

Tech News
twitter is auctioning off hundreds of office supp 3 3600 1670896811 14 dblbig.jpg
twitter is auctioning off hundreds of office supp 3 3600 1670896811 14 dblbig.jpg
- Advertisement -

Twitter is clearing house after the holidays by auctioning off hundreds of items from its San Francisco headquarters to the public, including a high-powered espresso machine and a statue of its logo.

The sale will begin on Jan. 17 and last for just over 24 hours, according to the auction facilitator site, Heritage Global Partners.

Some items featured on the auction are two stationary bikes that will allow you to charge your phone while pedaling, a 6-foot sculpture of the @ symbol decorated with plants, and, of course, a 3-foot blue bird sculpture of the Twitter logo. Opening bids for all items range between $25 and $50.

- Advertisement -

The auction also includes common office supplies, such as chairs, desks, and computers, perfect for anyone who wants to furnish their work-from-home space.

Aspiring chefs may be interested in a meat-and-cheese slicer, an industrial vegetable dryer, and an industrial-size oven perfect for pizzas.

How to restore a locked iPhone SE3
  • TAGS

This auction comes two months after Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and made many abrupt cost-cutting measures, including mass layoffs in November, resulting in a class action lawsuit claiming the company violated California’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires 60 days’ notice for mass layoffs.

Musk justified the layoffs by saying he had “no choice” and that the company was losing $4 million a day.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

Nice idea from IKEA: this is the remote control that allows you to control your speakers

The store IKEA little by little it is increasing its offer in what...
Tech News

Twitter partners with eToro and will allow you to buy and sell cryptocurrencies

Since the arrival of Elon Musk on Twitter, the CEO of the company...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.