Twitter Auctioning Hundred Of Supplies From Its Headquarters

Twitter is clearing house after the holidays by auctioning off hundreds of items from its San Francisco headquarters to the public, including a high-powered espresso machine and a statue of its logo.

The sale will begin on Jan. 17 and last for just over 24 hours, according to the auction facilitator site, Heritage Global Partners.

Some items featured on the auction are two stationary bikes that will allow you to charge your phone while pedaling, a 6-foot sculpture of the @ symbol decorated with plants, and, of course, a 3-foot blue bird sculpture of the Twitter logo. Opening bids for all items range between $25 and $50.

The auction also includes common office supplies, such as chairs, desks, and computers, perfect for anyone who wants to furnish their work-from-home space.

Aspiring chefs may be interested in a meat-and-cheese slicer, an industrial vegetable dryer, and an industrial-size oven perfect for pizzas.

This auction comes two months after Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and made many abrupt cost-cutting measures, including mass layoffs in November, resulting in a class action lawsuit claiming the company violated California’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires 60 days’ notice for mass layoffs.

Musk justified the layoffs by saying he had “no choice” and that the company was losing $4 million a day.