Twitter announces new levels of access to its API

The Twitter team announced how the new API access system looks, since the old versions will stop working within 30 days.

Although we already knew about these plans from Twitter, now it officially launches the new levels with the corresponding prices and what each proposal involves. We tell you the details.

This will be the access to the Twitter API under the new levels

Twitter went back and forth with developers until it finally revealed its true plans regarding API access.

What seemed to be a temporary block to the Twitter API became a permanent closure, to make way for a new access system. The Twitter team had already anticipated that you would have to pay to access its API, with the exception of a free plan with limitations.

And today they finally give more details about these levels of access to the API:

Free tier: for write-only use, such as bots, or those who need to test the API. They will be able to post up to 1,500 tweets per month, but will not be able to access any features.

Basic Tier: Gives access to two app IDs, 3,000 tweets per month at the user level, 50,000 tweets per month at the app level, and a read limit of 10,000 tweets per month. This level is priced at $100.

Enterprise level: for companies and projects at scales. No details are given about what this Twitter plan offers, so those interested will have to sign up to receive more information.

And as a last reminder, the Twitter team mentions that the old API plans will stop working in 30 days, so users will have that period of time to make the corresponding changes, or sign up for the new levels from this link.