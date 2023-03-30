Twitter announces new API access plans with imitation options and $100 value

O twitter announced the new plans for the use of your API by the developers. First of all, the platform had already signaled that it would make changes and charge for access. In this way, what was presented can be a problem for small developers due to the cost. Despite the existence of a free plan, the options have more limits compared to what was practiced before the update. In that sense, it is worth saying that users of previous plans will have their access cut off within the next 30 days.

This free alternative, for example, is intended for bots and other testing purposes. Thus, the monthly limit is 1,500 tweets on the social network and there is no possibility of accessing other features within this plan. In general, automated bots will average 50 posts per day. The next plan is the basic one, which expands this limit to 3,000 tweets at the user level and 50,000 at the application level. Now, regarding reading, the allowed number is 10,000 publications per month. As for the cost of this plan, developers will have to shell out around $100 (BRL 509) monthly to access the API.





There is also a plan called “enterprise” which is aimed at the business sector and doesn’t have many public details about it. Twitter even says it will display engagement metrics as well as other features and business-level access that suits the customer’s needs. ProtonMail will not deactivate free accounts if you have been a paying subscriber in the past The platform also stated that it works on access options for researchers. Finally, also check out the network measure that will prevent unverified accounts from appearing in recommendations.