Twitter announces a button to activate subtitles in videos

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Twitter -hours before being bought by Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and CEO of Tesla- has announced that it will include a new button in the tweets where a video appears. The “CC” button (close captions) will allow you to add subtitles to the videos, yes, as long as they are previously available in it because they have been incorporated by their author.

Subtitles can be added to videos posted on Twitter using the “CC” button

In the first moment this new “CC” button will appear in the iOS version of the Twitter app, arriving at a later time than the version of the application for Android. The button will appear in the upper right part of the videos published on Twitter (and, again, provided that the video has already previously incorporated the subtitles) and with a single click it will be possible to add or remove them.

The novelty has been announced through the social network itself through the Twitter Support account, announcing that the function is already in test mode. At the same time, the tweet is accompanied by a video showing the operation of this button for activating the subtitles, although at the moment the way in which content creators must implement the subtitles within the video has not been disclosed.

Already in the year 2020 it was announced from Twitter that work was being done on the development of various options to improve accessibilityaction in which this addition of the possibility of watching videos with subtitles is framed.

Already at the end of last year, Twitter added an option for automatic subtitling of videos, although this type of technology may contain a small percentage of errors and may present errors in the transcription, with the new “CC” button the subtitles that will be displayed will be those generated by the same author, thus minimizing the risk of possible errors.

More about the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk, in the interview granted by Manuel Moreno, director of TreceBits.com, to the Spanish Television newscast:

Brian Adam
