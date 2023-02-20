5G News
Twitter also permanently deletes accounts for this reason.

Twitter also permanently deletes accounts for this reason.

By Brian Adam
Twitter also permanently deletes accounts for this reason.
As a social platform, each user of Twitter You have a username and a profile photo linked to your email that represents you in this virtual space where users can make all kinds of publications. However, the application also has the ability to determine if an account is active by from his system.

An account can be categorized as active in the event that the account holder profile recurring access to the platform from any means (computer either cell phone), while the accounts inactive will be labeled as such after the user does not enter it for a minimum period of 6 months.

Even though Twitter does not confirm that this is one of the reasons it takes into consideration when deleting an account, it does indicate that “accounts can be permanently deleted due to a prolonged inactivity”.

Only the Twitter system has the ability to identify if a account is inactive or not, since a profile that does not emit tweets or does not interact with other content can be considered active if the user access it at some point. The activity It does not necessarily have to be visible to other users to be considered as such.

The social network would be thinking of releasing around 1,500 million inactive usernames. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
In addition, in the event that people detect that an account is occupying a Username who want to open accounts in the social network that correspond to a business or a brand that they have registered as their own, Twitter it also offers some solutions to release this username.

Within the policies of brands commercials of Twitter the platform recognizes that it is possible to suspend an account that has breached them and, in other cases, the temporarily suspended account may go to a period of permanent suspension.

Twitter would be considering auctioning off users

According to social network, in the event that an inactive user uses a username that another person active on the platform wants to take, there is no way to get that name unless the account is deleted. However, this process can take months and even years. The option currently provided by the application is to use variations of the name you wish to use.

The social network would be thinking of releasing around 1,500 million inactive usernames. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File
However, since December 2022 Elon Musk CEO of the social network has shown interest in “freeing up space” around 1.5 billion of accounts of Twitter that they have not published or been active in years, something that could indicate the possibility that in the future the possibility of establishing an auction of names of names will be considered. users to increase the income of the company, something that Musk had in mind from the moment he took command of the company. company.

A report prepared by the American media The New York Time mentioned that some company engineers have considered the possibility of organizing these events in which they would seek to sell these valuable usernames to people who are willing to pay for them, an idea that would have been considered within the companyalthough it has not been confirmed that it has been approved or if it will ever come to fruition.

Elon Musk also maintained in his account of Twitter that he is interested in having these accounts release some usernames, although he did not indicate that the auction is part of his plans. In the absence of official confirmation, users interested in carrying out these transactions must wait.

