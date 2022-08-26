Twitter already offers podcasts on the platform

The Twitter team announced that it is integrating on the , on a trial basis.

Podcasts that will be integrated into the Spaces tab and that will cover different topics so that users can discover content of interest.

Twitter will have a podcast directory within Spaces

- Advertisement -

Twitter is venturing into podcasts with a strategy in mind. During the test, podcasts will be integrated into the Spaces tab, which will debut a new design:

Starting today, the reimagined Spaces tab, including the addition of podcasts, will be visible to a group of global English-speaking audiences on iOS and Android Google Classroom adds new features for video conferencing

So all the audio content will be organized in the same section, but in different categories. Users will see the Spaces that are live, and the recorded sessions.

And of course, the content will be divided into themes to make it easier for users to access the information that interests them… sports, music, news, fashion, etc. As mentioned by the Twitter team, this section will have “the most popular podcasts” in the world.

In other words, users will not only have the transmissions of the Spaces and their recordings, but also podcasts that come from other platforms. And using the Twitter algorithm, podcasts with topics of interest to the user will be recommended, based on activity on the platform.

- Advertisement -

It remains to be seen if this is enough for users to get excited about Twitter’s proposal and stop listening to podcasts on other popular platforms. At the moment, this novelty announced by Twitter will only work on a trial basis, so the proposal may change and the podcast offer is more complete.

So it is possible that in the near future, Twitter will extend this new dynamic of podcasts to more users and with new features.