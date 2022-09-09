Twitter allows you to share tweets in Instagram and Snapchat stories from Android

In late 2020, Twitter announced a new tool that would allow users to tweets directly to and stories. A dynamic similar to that found in other apps, such as Spotify, which content to be integrated visually into stories.

However, this dynamic was only released for the Twitter app on iOS, with the promise that it would eventually be extended to Android. And now finally, the Twitter team announced that the feature to share tweets directly to Instagram and Snapchat is available on Android.

Twitter makes it easy to share tweets on Instagram, Snapchat and LinkedIn.

- Advertisement -

So now you can forget about the screenshots of the tweets to share them in the Instagram and Snapchat stories, since you can do it directly from Twitter in a visual way. And along with this novelty, Twitter announced that it is adding the option to share on LinkedIn, both from its iOS and Android app.

So Twitter makes it easier to share our tweets on other social platforms. Of course, a dynamic that will only be possible in public Twitter accounts. And it sounds like he plans to expand the options even further.

As mentioned in TC, Twitter is testing a button to share tweets directly on WhatsApp. This new option is displayed in the bottom menu of tweets along with the Reply, Retweet, and Like options. Instead of finding the “Share” option, you see the “Share on WhatsApp” icon.

One detail to keep in mind is that this test is only being carried out in India, since WhatsApp is one of the most used apps by its inhabitants. So the idea is to simplify the process for them so that they can share a tweet that they find interesting with their friends or WhatsApp contacts. We may not see this change outside of that market.