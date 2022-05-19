Twitter allows you to create exclusive Spaces for subscribers

Twitter is adding a new option for creators to get closer to their audience. A new dynamic that combines two functions of the platform, the Spaces and the Super Follows.

These are the «Super Follows Spaces», which will allow you to create exclusive spaces to give your Super Followers a plus.

So are Twitter’s Super Follows Spaces

The creators offer a series of advantages to those users who support them financially and become Super Followers through a monthly subscription. For example, they create tweets especially for them, their replies are highlighted with a badge, among other details.

And now a new dynamic is added that creators can implement to offer a bonus to their Super Followers. As announced by the team Twitter, you can now create “Super Follows Spaces”. That is, they will be able to create exclusive Spaces for their Super Followers.

The dynamics to create the Spaces is the same as we already know, but when choosing the people who can participate, the creator must choose “only Super Followers”, leaving aside the option “Anyone can enjoy”.

Of course, you can add a title to the Space, add tags and then all the people who are part of the Super Followers will be automatically added. One detail to keep in mind is that if users want to participate in these live rooms, they will have to join from the Twitter app from iOS and Android, since we must remember that the web version only allows you to listen to the conversation.

This created Space will not remain hidden and will be visible to all users, but they will not be allowed to enter. You will see a message that only Super Follows can be part of these rooms. And of course, Twitter will not miss the opportunity to mention that they can enter the room if they decide to pay the subscription.