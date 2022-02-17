Twitter allows NFTs as profile picture

The NFTs arrived with great force in 2021, seeing how many entrepreneurs and artists managed to raise millions of dollars with their works of art. From here, various companies have wanted to enter this new trend. That is how Twitter recently announced that users will be able to place their NFTs as their profile picture. In this sense, the idea is that the platform can find new ways to monetize its use, so it is necessary to meet some requirements before being able to use the function. Preconditions

chain reactions Preconditions The first requirement that the app requires is that customers are subscribed to Twitter Blue, which is a paid version of the social network. Consequently, only users of iOS devices will be able to use it, in addition to which they will have to pay a subscription of $2.99 ​​per month.

Once the person meets these requirements, they can have a special distinction in their profile. Later, you can place some collection of your NFT as profile picturealthough before that you must synchronize your wallet with the network.

This is part of the latest news from Twitter, such as reactions to comments and much more. In this way, the company seeks to gain ground on the latest trends that are being discussed in the market and continue in the process of monetizing the platform, something that has cost it a lot.

Differentiation of profiles

One of the most important and confusing points is how authentic NFTs will differ from ordinary images. For this, the platform has created a hexagon frame and by clicking you will be able to obtain information about the project in question.

In this sense, you will know more about the creator, its chain of blocks, current value of the NFT and how many are for sale in the market. In addition, Twitter announced that it will accept various digital wallets, including Ledger Live, Rainbow, Coinbase and many more.

Security at the order of the day

One of the most important points in the world of cryptocurrencies is security, since it is necessary to shield oneself against digital criminals. Therefore, the app announced that to protect users, Twitter will never request passwords from wallets and gave recommendations to avoid falling into fraud.

One of them is to reject any transfer coming from a stranger, as it could be an invitation to a possible scam. In these cases, the ideal is to report it to the platform to avoid greater evils.

For Twitter, the publication of data on NFTs only serves to promote projects, but not to give rise to direct investments. For this, the ideal is to use authorized platforms such as exchange sites, brokerage services, and even derivative tools such as Bitcoin Hack.

It is ideal to investigate the operation of these services before investing, for example, writing “Bitcoin Hack reviews” in our search engine, we will obtain details about the platform, its reception and popularity.

chain reactions

The reactions were not long in coming after this announcement. The first and most important was the comment of Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, who stated that the news is “disgusting”, since despite this innovation they have not yet taken action against the spam that exists about cryptocurrencies.

Currently, many accounts have been blocked that seek to attract newbies to take their money through fraudulent materials, however, these are initiatives that do not go beyond the massive closure of accounts, something that has not worked to mitigate spam.

In this way, it only remains to wait for time to pass to see what the real impact of this strategy will be.