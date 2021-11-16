Twitter advances in its decentralized social network project

In 2019, Twitter presented its initiative to transform your social network into a decentralized platform, something similar to the email protocol, which allows different providers to join a universal system.

This initiative, called Bluesky, it is a long-term plan. Although the waiting time required to see this project materialize is still uncertain, little by little new advances can be glimpsed, as recently happened with some changes introduced in its API.

Bluesky looms on Twitter’s horizon

Those who have been in this social network for more years will surely remember that during the times when tweets had a limit of 140 characters in length, there was more than one alternative application to use Twitter on mobile.

With different functionalities and interfaces, each Twitter client offered a different user experience. The operation of these alternatives is due to the existence of an API, a programming interface that allows external applications to make use of some functions of the platform.

As the years went by, these Twitter clients began to lose prominence, since many functions included a posteriori limited their operation to the social network’s own ecosystem of official apps.

Below this point new changes are being introduced. Through a release, Twitter reported how its new developer platform is shaping up, removing restrictions on the number of users an app can support and on how the platform’s main features are taken advantage of.

Part of the incentive that the platform offers to make a transition to this new model is patented by transforming Twitter’s API v2, more than a year after its launch, into the main API of the social network. Through this medium, a developer account can access integration with tweets, user data, Spaces, direct messages, lists, trends, multimedia files, and search for tweets by location.

The most basic level of a developer account is Essential, which among other possibilities, allows you to create a single application for free, limited to collecting 500,000 tweets per month with a limit of 25 requests every 15 minutes. The following plan presented, also free, provides access to more tools and increases the aforementioned limits to a maximum of 3 applications with the capacity to collect up to 2 million tweets per month, with a cap of 50 requests for every 15 minutes.

Additionally, it is indicated that an Elevated + plan will be enabled, presumably paid, with better benefits and support. Also, a special plan for academic research was presented, with dedicated functions for this purpose, freely available to eligible users.

Redesigning the API of a platform the size of Twitter is no small task. However, it is a task that has not been too great for this social network. Although the previous API v1.1 has taken a backseat, it will continue to be supported for critical bug fixes only.

Considering the dynamism of this medium, the changes presented could be the beginning of many more. Twitter is taking a more open direction with third-party developers, including motivating the creation of complementary tools that contribute to “Improve the health and safety of public conversation, enable personal creation and expression, measure and analyze what is happening, improve community experiences, assess and recommend content, and impact the common good”.

The official Twitter app will likely see new competition appear on the scene. However, this does not seem to be viewed with bad eyes, because in the end it would be an impulse for the movement within the same social network.