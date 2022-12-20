Twitter adds support for Android 13 themed icons

Twitter is going through a number of changes, some of which are quite controversial, but at least it hasn’t forgotten to update its Android app, enabling support for Android 13 themed icons.

Interestingly, this update was incorporated into the Twitter app by Chris Banes, a former Twitter employee who left the company in November due to Elon Musk’s mass layoffs.

The newest update is available in the latest stable version of the Twitter app (9.68.1). If your device is running Android 13 or higher, you can now update the Twitter app to get the themed icons. Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy owners can also access this feature as these devices support the Material You theme.

For those who don’t know what themed icons are, they will give your home screen icons a unified look and match your system theme. After enabling the feature, the Twitter app will change its appearance to match your system wallpaper and theme.

Of course, many apps currently support Android 13 themed icons, including Spotify, Slack, Telegram, WhatsApp, Mastodon, and more.

After updating the Twitter app to the latest version, you will notice that the new Twitter Blue is not yet available for Android users. The revamped version of the app was released first for iOS users and could hit Android in the coming months. This version is also not available in Europe yet.

What do you think of the Twitter changes?