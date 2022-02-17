Twitter Adds Long-Awaited Feature for Bot Account Owners

Despite the passing of the years and the great fame that the TikTok application has gained, Twitter remains among the most popular social networks, and this is thanks to the fact that they have continued to work to provide their users with the best user experience. The latest news came last September, when they introduced the tags for automated accounts, which are known as bots. The plan with this experiment was to be able to tell when an account works by itself. After months of testing, it seems that this test has had good results, so Twitter now offers developers the ability to tag bot accounts. This label will be visible on the profiles of this class of accounts, as it will be located under their name in the feed. The labels reach the Twitter bot accounts According to Celeste Carswell, the Twitter spokesperson, these labels will be added to the bot accounts that have been created by developers using the Twitter API. The account owners themselves will have to decide whether to put this label on them or not. Initially, Twitter promised users to launch this function at the end of 2021, since the tests began in September, but as you have seen, this promise has been somewhat delayed. Despite this delay, users managing bot accounts may be relieved to learn that they will finally be able to put this new tag to use. Also, there are several ways to put these bot accounts to use, for example, Twitter marketing material has its own local weather bot. And the truth is that being able to have a visible label on bot accounts is a great advantage, since it clarifies what they are. Of course, just as having a bot account can be useful and put to good use, there are those who can use it for malicious purposes. Although as explained by the Twitter spokesperson, Celeste Carswell, bot accounts follow the social network’s general policy and rules specific to automated accounts. Twitter will not control the accounts that decide to apply the new labels, although users of the social network will have the possibility of denouncing the accounts that they consider may have violated the rules. Now that this label is up and running, Twitter does not stop, and is already working on another with which it will be possible to commemorate people who have died. The plan was that it would also be launched in 2021, but at the moment it is still not available, and the social network has not mentioned anything about it. >