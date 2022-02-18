Tech NewsCommunication

Twitter adds function to identify good bots on its platform

By: Brian Adam

Accounts that offer information automatically are becoming more common on social networks.

In the same way that they invaded the world of telephony (it is increasingly difficult to find a human behind customer service), they are also invading chat and digital communication services, and Twitter could not be an exception.

In September 2021 they started a test with some accounts to verify if it would be successful to add a label to their profile to self-identify as a bot, as an automated account that offers information to those who mention it. The test was successful, and they will now expand it to more people.

It is a label that helps to differentiate bots from accounts managed by humans, which helps to increase transparency and to know what we can find when coming into contact with someone. This tag will give additional information about the bot and its target, thus increasing trust.

They will thus highlight the #BotsBuenos, those who share useful or relevant information. They give some examples of this type:

– @RemembermeBot, an automated account that allows us to remember the tweets we want at any time.
– @BotAemet a bot to tell the weather in a place, with forecast for the next day.
– @AntiBruxismo bot that reminds us not to clench our teeth.
– @thensaturday bot that gives us a new video every Friday.
– @artistmonet or @vangoghartist, to see the works of art by Monet and Vangogh.

And, of course, to the customer service Twitter accounts of some companies, such as @CercaniasAvisos or @AvisosRodalies, among others.

With this new function, they will remove visibility from bots that do not deserve it, or that they consider that they do not deserve it.

