Twitter adds a new technical problem in the Musk era

Twitter once again suffers a new global technical problem, resulting in many of its users not being able to tweet and interact with tweets posted by other users, including those integrated into third-party websites, to not even being able to access the platform in the most extreme case.

In this case, users (including me) have encountered the message “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint” (Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint), referring to the API section of Twitter on the developer web where, ironically, the same error appears.



An internal change as the origin of today’s problem

- Advertisement -

Twitter says on its support page that some of its parts may not work as expected, noting that they have made some internal changes with unintended consequences, promising that they will fix the bugs and report it, as it has finally happened.

It so happens that the previous technical problem occurred less than a week ago, precisely on Wednesday of last week, where users have been finding problems in the use of its functions.

There are already several technical errors classified as serious that have taken place on the social networking platform since Elon Musk took over the platform last October, including another serious error that occurred last December.

With a labor mass to the minimum

And these errors occur when Twitter is counting on an increasingly smaller number of employees, given the different rounds of layoffs that have taken place in the company in the search for cost reduction to try to find viability, and that in parallel , has been accompanied by news.

- Advertisement -

This fact has clouded the manager’s own announcement hours ago, who pointed out that Direct Messages will have end-to-end encryption at the end of this month of March, one of the requests most demanded by users.

Conclusion

It can be thought (in the absence of confirmation) that the problems of today Monday may be related to the changes that the company has recently introduced in its APIs, meaning that Twitter can no longer be used from third-party clients as before, whose developers have now looked towards Mastodon as an alternative.

These technical problems will give wings to the competition to gain an advantage, especially on those platforms that have a decentralized operating model, a model that is booming, as we recently saw with the arrival of Bluesky at iOS in beta by invitation.