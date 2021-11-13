Twitter adds a new search button to find messages on other profiles

Twitter is one of the social networks that we use the most on a daily basis because, at times, it is perfect for keeping up with the latest news. You just have to look at the trends, or what thousands of profiles are commenting on at every moment, to know what is moving around the current political, sports, artistic, entertainment or whatever. Now, when it comes to wanting to find a message from a specific profile, then the reeds become spears and our entire timeline becomes an inhospitable place where it is practically impossible to recover an old message that exceeds five minutes of life from its publication . Basically because the mobile app is designed to find the most immediate. The most recent. The ordeal on iOS is over. The fact is that from Twitter they must have thought that it was well with so many difficulties and that it was time to make things easier for those of us who move through the social network looking for messages from specific profiles. Of people of flesh and blood with their name and surname, or any other nickname that we usually follow to know what it publishes. Thus, Twitter has just been updated for iPhone and iPad with a curious new search icon that appears in the upper right part of a profile screen and that is used to exclusively find messages published by that user. Specifically, publications that for some reason we remember and want to bring back to life, without having to dive tweet by tweet until we find what we want. The big difference with respect to the previous tools is the new filter that Twitter uses for these tasks and that is summarized in one word, “from”. We just have to tell them that we want to find certain messages (containing this or that word) that correspond to those of that user so that all the discrimination work leaves out any other coincidence that does not come from that specific profile. In this way, we save countless steps to get to content that many times we do not even remember when it was published. In the same way that this new search engine is useful to find content in other profiles, it is so that it recovers an old message that we published a few years ago and that, otherwise, it would be much more tedious to reach it. Imagine having to scroll through your timeline of the last five years at the swipe of your finger. We would end up exhausted and, surely, without reaching that message that we want to see so much again. >