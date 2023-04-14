Twitter adds a new and long-awaited improvement for Blue users, what is it about?

- Advertisement -

Little by little, the unique functions that Twitter offers are growing with the aim of making the payment of a monthly fee attractive for those who make intensive use of the social network (and even professional ones). Well, the arrival of a new option has been officially announced which, possibly, could be one of the most attractive to date for those who publish content on a regular basis and see their creativity limited by limitations on the length of the texts. What is already a reality is that Twitter has introduced a new function that will allow Blue subscribers to publish content with up to 10,000 characters, as if the social network were trying to compete with web pages and the like. In addition, the platform has also added support for bold and italic text formatting, something that affects what we are discussing. It should be remembered that the social network introduced the option to publish tweets of up to 4,000 characters in February for Blue subscribers, with the aim of encouraging people to publish longer content instead of the usual threads. Now, they want to go a step further with the possibility of reaching ten thousand (more than double, which is an important leap). One more attempt to improve Twitter monetization The company, now owned by Elon Musk, is at a time when Elon Musk is looking for tools of all kinds with the aim of offering more monetization options for creators. An example of what we say is that it was recently announced that creators will be able to offer subscriptions to users. The existing options for Twitter subscriptions have monthly prices of 2.99, 4.99 and 9.99 euros. By the way, in order to offer this, users must be at least 18 years old; have a minimum of 10,000 active users; and, in addition, they must have published 25 contents in the last 30 days. The fact is that now they will also be able to offer publications of ten thousand characters, so they can work much more on the texts they generate. A good thing for Twitter, but not a big news Long-form writing isn’t entirely new either. Last June, the company introduced a program called Twitter Notes for select writers, but things didn’t go particularly well and the tool was shut down by Musk taking control of the company – just as he did with the Revue newsletter. In short, little by little Elon Musk is complying with what in his day he indicated that Twitter Blue would offer, but not with the speed that was expected and he hinted… Come on, he uses the way of working that he has used for a long time in Tesla. And, the truth is that with the manufacturer of the cars nothing is going wrong, everything must be said. >