Twitter adds a button to activate the subtitles in the videos

By Brian Adam
Users of the Twitter mobile applications on the iOS and Android operating systems already have a specific button to activate the inclusion of subtitles in the videos that incorporate them.

The CC icon represents the term Closed Caption.

It is a button that appears in the upper right part of the video itself, as long as it has subtitles. This is an option that began to be tested last April by a few selected users and is now available to all users.

From Twitter they have reported that it is not an automatic subtitle button, as it exists on other platforms such as Instagram, but only activation to show or not, at the viewer’s will, the subtitles that are already embedded by the author in the video.

This means that for it to work correctly, you must have previously added the option for the subtitles to appear in the video itself, including said text in the file before publishing it. Only in this way can the viewer be offered the option to activate the display.

Teams will allow teachers to avoid interruptions by silencing disturbing students in virtual classes

The subtitles can be both a transcript of the dialogues and a audio description, the kind of subtitles that make it easier for people with hearing difficulties to follow the action by adding (usually with annotations in square brackets) a text description of the sounds or music that plays, especially when it is essential information to understand the plot of the action.

Twitter has published an example video to show how this button works, recognizable by the icon of a screen inside which the letters CC appear, for the term in English closed caption (Subtitle). Clicking on it activates and deactivates the option.

