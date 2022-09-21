Twitter activates the “Alt text” function for all users

- Advertisement -

A brief legend, «ALT TEXT» appears overly impressed in some images published on Twitter, corresponding to a button that, when pressed, offers a text description of the content of the image.

Text description added to images makes it easier for visually impaired people to read them

The best thing about this description is that it is automatically detected by screen readers used by those who are visually impaired, so that despite not being able to see the image or not being able to clearly appreciate some of its details, they will be able to hear the description contained in that field. Additionally, the description of what the image contains can be of great help for those who need additional information about the context or the nature of the image.

Initially announced in April, these descriptive texts of the images published on Twitter have only been available to a small group of Twitter , but as of this week it is already available to everyone around the planet. This is an option that can be activated from the application’s settings menu in the Accessibility section, being available from that moment on for all the devices from which the same user account is accessed.

As of its activation, when the user publishes an image, a reminder of the Alt Text will appear, which, when clicking on it, will allow adding a text field containing the description of the image that accompanies the publication.

With the published tweet, those that include this description are distinguished because the words “Alt Text” appear superimposed on their lower left. Clicking on them opens the text field containing the description, but in the case of those who use specific screen readers audio description will be provided of said text.

Now from Twitter they acknowledge being aware that, after implementing the tool, the task remains to make it known and, above all, to make the greatest possible number of users aware of its use, perhaps emphasizing, in addition to helping those who have problems with vision, with the possibility of expand the information or context of what the image shows.