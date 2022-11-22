Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Twitter 2.0: Elon Musk and Signal creator want to encrypt DMs to avoid leaks

By Abraham
Twitter 2.0: Elon Musk and Signal creator want to encrypt DMs to avoid leaks
Elon Musk has already made several controversial changes to Twitter, which led to the withdrawal of several employees from the social network. Now The Verge reports that the billionaire wants to invest in adding encryption to Twitter direct messages through a partnership with the founder of Signal, one of the most secure messaging apps in the world.

Elon Musk communicated this intention in a meeting held with Twitter employees where the Twitter 2.0 project was presented. With it, the social network will gain encryption for messages, video and voice calls. See what Musk said:

We want to allow users to be able to communicate without worrying about their privacy, without worrying about a data breach on Twitter causing all their DMs to hit the web, or thinking that maybe someone on Twitter might be spying on their DMs.


Musk’s idea is welcome, after all in 2018 Twitter warned users that several DMs exchanged between companies and customers could be accessed by third parties, exposing sensitive personal data that may have been exchanged between them.

Elon Musk was even more emphatic in the presentation:

It should be the case that I can’t look at anyone’s DMs if someone put a gun to my head.

The billionaire also said that he has already spoken with the creator of Signal, Moxie Marlinspike, and that he is willing to help encrypt Twitter direct messages, as well as add support for voice and video calls via DMs, all with end-to-end encryption. tip, so you don’t have to share your phone number with others.

