Twitch’s new efforts to prevent children under 13 from being on the platform

Twitch, Amazon’s live streaming platform, is taking action on the matter shortly after a Bloomberg report revealed that the platform had become an online venue where attacks on minors have proliferated, affecting , according to calculations by the publication itself, to one 279,016 children.

In this regard, the company has shared some of the efforts it is beginning to carry out to prevent minors under 13 from having user accounts or content published on the platform.



The main measures

First, they point out that they are expanding “the signals” to detect and cancel user accounts belonging to children under 13 years of ageas well as mechanisms to block users previously suspended for being under 13 years of age so that they do not create new accounts.

They also talk about introduce verification of mandatory pre-verification phone verification requirements for accounts deemed to be potentially vulnerable can broadcast live, it being understood that behind them there may be children under 13 years of age with false accounts.

And to these efforts are added the continuous improvement of the moderation technology based on the reports submitted by the users themselvesprioritizing the reviews of those reports that prioritize children under 13 years of age.

To this is added the changing the default settings for its direct messaging feature, called Whispersand the blocking of searches that contain certain terms or phrases within the platform.

On all these points, Twitch has not specified how it will put them into practice, ignoring aspects such as signals, telephone verification requirements or prohibited search terms, among others, when other social media platforms are more precise in their communications. , and as a whole, the protection of minors concerns the set of social platforms, since it is not a specific problem of Twitch.

From the platform they also point out that are collaborating with expert organizations that report on behavior on Twitch, as well as broader industry preparedness trends, which will increase their global moderation capacity proactively against child attack.

And finally, they point out that with the recent acquisition of Spirit AI, AI specialized in language processing, it will help more nuanced classifiers to detect damage of all kinds in writing.

Learn more: Twitch Safety Center