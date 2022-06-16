Twitch will pay streamers more

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The streaming platform Twitch began to offer at the beginning of this year a system of guaranteed payments some of your content creators consisting of a fixed amount related to a number of ads included in a certain number of hours of published videos.

Content creators must include 3 minutes of advertising for every hour of streaming

Now this program has been expanded to include new partnersalso changing the payment structure, which will allow content creators to get more monetization for their videos.

Initially, a CPM model was used, according to Mike Minton, Vice President of Monetization at Twitch. The model that will now begin to be implemented is somewhat more complex, but the main consequence is that it will allow Up to 55% increase in revenue from each ad that appears during the streaming of the content.

This new model begins to work on June 15 through a selection process that will allow Twitch to select those of its content creators who will be able to benefit from this remuneration system, which will be operational as of August.

To qualify for these revenues, content creators must incorporate a minimum of three minutes of advertising for every hour of content streamed. Twitch will disable annoying pre-advertising for users who adopt this mechanic. The revenue split will be 55% for content creators and 45% for the platform.

Twitch is very cautious about reporting the earnings of its streamers, and in fact last year there were leaks about the compensation of some of the most popular content creators. Minton has acknowledged that throughout 2021 Twitch streamers have earned more than a billion dollarswhich is 50% more than what they earned together in 2020.