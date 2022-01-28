Twitch will offer a new way to earn money

Twitch will offer a new dynamic for streamers to receive fixed monthly income through advertising.

One of the options Twitch has for streamers to monetize their streams is advertising. A dynamic that can be annoying for users, but is not too invasive. However, this could change in the future if Twitch implements the new Ads Incentive Program.

New advertising incentive program on Twitch

The idea behind this program is to offer fixed monthly income to streamers. As some streamers have mentioned, Twitch will offer a flat rate in exchange for them meeting a set of requirements, such as streaming a certain number of hours and showing a certain number of ads.

A modality that will be implemented under three different plans. So streamers will be able to choose between one of these options that offer different financial incentives and requirements. As an example, and it does not mean that it is applied in this way, if the streamer wants to earn about 500 dollars per month, he would have to transmit about 40 hours a month and run 2 minutes of advertising per hour of broadcast.

In case of not meeting the requirements established with this program, then the current system will govern, with a variable rate. And if it exceeds the objectives, then the surplus will be paid taking into account the current system of monetization through advertising.

One detail to keep in mind is that not all streamers will have the same choice, since it will depend on the channel and the number of subscribers. As clarified Zach Bussey on his Twitter account, this new dynamic does not mean that streamers will earn more money, but rather that it would simply make the system more transparent.

Twitch shared a post mentioning this new advertising incentive program, but it was later removed. So there are not yet too many details about its possible operation. For example, it is not clear if it will be a dynamic that will govern internationally or will only apply to certain markets.