Twitch will guarantee a minimum monthly income to creators

Twitch, the popular live streaming platform owned by Amazon, wants to continue to have the trust of content creators, now launching the possibility that they can count on a safe minimum amount per month of advertising revenue.

And it will do so through the arrival of the new Ad Incentive Programor AIP, for its acronym in English, which for now will be available to a series of selected creators, from among the associated and affiliated creators, who, if chosen, will receive a notification in the form of an offer, which they can accept, and they will get a personalized fixed monthly amount that they will charge as long as they transmit a minimum of hours per month.



To focus more on future content

Basically, andThe collection of this minimum fixed amount will not be the same for all creators that for now they can be part of the program, since there will be variations according to each creator. The idea, deep down, is for creators to focus less on ad management, guaranteeing them a minimum of regular income, and more on creating content for their streams.

As they point out:

Reliable and predictable revenue is important to streamers, and managing ads can be a hassle that takes time away from content creation. No more guesswork when it comes to monthly ad payments. No more messing with ad timing.

In addition to the guaranteed minimum income, a kind of universal basic income, creators will be able to earn more money based on the additional hours of streaming they carry out during the monthhaving all the management at hand through the Ad Management panel.

Looking ahead:

These offers are just the beginning of this program. We hope to improve this experience over time to make life easier for creators.

This is one more case of the importance that content creators are having on social Internet platforms, one of the bastions for which social platforms, such as Twitch, try to ensure the existence of new content that allows them to attract a larger number of people.

More information: Twitch Blog