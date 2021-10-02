Twitch tests a new option for streamers to gain visibility

Twitch is testing a feature that aims to provide a new option for streamers to promote their broadcasts.

At the moment, this test is only targeting streamers with less than 250 followers.

New Twitch feature to give visibility to broadcasts

Twitch is testing a new feature that promises to give streamer streams more visibility, bypassing algorithmic dynamics.

The idea behind this new feature is for users to pay to promote to their favorite streamers. In other words, content creators and streamers will depend on their audience to gain more exposure on Twitch. And of course, this dynamic is creating controversy.

It is not an option that you plan to be available all the time, rather it will show up during a broadcast. On a random basis, users who make up the audience will be notified, that they have the possibility to boost the streamer, and that the transmission appears recommended on the Twitch cover. And for this, they will have to pay for a series of recommendations.

At the moment, Twitch mentions two tiers available to purchase. Viewers can choose between 1,000 recommendations at about $ 0.99, or 3,000 recommendations at $ 2.97.

These promotions will not be permanently displayed to the user, but will have about 10 minutes during the broadcast to choose this option or ignore it. And of course, the streamers will have the corresponding data to see the impact that this function is causing on their traffic.

Keep in mind that this is just an experiment, so the dynamic it proposes may change over time, or it may never be officially implemented by Twitch.

At the moment, this feature is only being tested with a small group of streamers, so we will have to wait to see what feedback Twitch receives on this new dynamic.