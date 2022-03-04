Tech News

Twitch takes new steps to combat misinformation

By: Brian Adam

The Twitch team announced a new policy to combat misinformation on the platform.

This is not about new moderation policies, but the responsibility falls on the streamers and the content they share on Twitch. We tell you what it is.

Twitch will ban streamers who promote misinformation

The Twitch team mentions that they have partnered with a number of researchers and experts to address the issue of disinformation on the platform, understanding how it spreads in order to take effective action.

Based on this, they are updating their policies and will apply measures against streamers who promote disinformation, both inside and outside the platform. It does not refer to casual discussions that may occur during a broadcast or to some individual statement, but has to follow a pattern of behavior.

For example, a series of criteria will be taken into account, as Twitch mentions:

We try to remove users whose online presence is dedicated to (1) persistently sharing (2) widely refuted and shared disinformation topics (3) harmful disinformation topics

All three of these criteria must be met for streamers to be sanctioned. And for this, their conduct will be evaluated both on and off Twitch. Some examples that are mentioned are disinformation promoted by conspiracy networks, misinformation about any public health emergency, election results, etc.

As TC mentions, less than 100 channels will be affected by this new policy that is being implemented on the platform. And of course, they will continue to apply the rest of the policies to combat disinformation, harassment and hateful conduct.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Tech News

Twitch takes new steps to combat misinformation

