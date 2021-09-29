Twitch takes a giant leap to improve chats

There are days when I speak well of Twitch, and days when I speak poorly of Twitch. And, this is something that I have already commented on more occasions, it is a service that I like, that I like a lot, and that I think has been the main architect of a new means of communication and content creation. I am not saying, of course, that they have invented live shows, but they have managed to create a very well thought out platform, and that it has fostered the proliferation of this model.

Today we have to speak well of Twitch, in fact, it is probably the day that I most want to do it, and that is that the company has announced, on its blog, a new measure that will allow streamers to establish a more than solid measure of defense against hate raids, an increasingly serious problem of the platform, and that led streamers and Twitch users to carry out the first strike that the platform has experienced.

The measure is none other than protecting chats, making it possible limit participation in them to only users who have validated their accounts from Twitch via email and / or mobile phone. For this purpose, streamers will have to access their moderation control panel and, in it, they will find the new section:

In it, as you can see, you can select if you want one or both validations to be mandatory, as well as making a fine adjustment of each of the filters, selected if you want them to be applied without exception or, on the contrary, if you want to allow users with certain seniority, either on Twitch in general or on your channel in particular. , are exempt from having to comply with the rules you are defining.

Additionally, at the bottom you will find some boxes with which you can exclude subscribers, VIPs and moderators of having to comply with these conditions, and under it also a button with which you can adopt, in a single click, the security policy recommended by the platform. It is not the one that offers the highest level of security, but the one that seeks the balance between a secure chat, but in which the participation of new users is not too limited. At the top, you will see an indicator of the security level with the current settings.

Is this the perfect solution? No, evidently can end hate raids on Twitch, and it will surely discourage verified users with your phone number from participating in them, but there is still the possibility that some will. Even so, the main collateral effect is that users who cannot or want to validate their accounts for the most diverse reasons, may see their possibilities to actively participate in the platform limited.

Even so, it does show that Twitch has taken the issue very seriously, who wants to end toxicity on the platform and who really cares about his streamers. And as with other issues, I have not hesitated to be critical of the platform, today I can only praise this step, while I hope that, in this way, hate raids on Twitch will become a thing of the past.