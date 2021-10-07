Twitch sees its source code and streamer revenue figures leaked

Used to seeing all kinds of content shared on Twitch, unfortunately this week the company have seen much more than videos distributed on the net, after an anonymous hacker leaked information related to the platform’s code on the 4chan forum, as well as some data from users and streamers belonging to its community.

Thus, what began as a rumor, little by little began to gain strength, so much so that finally Twitch itself came to the fore. to confirm the veracity of this violation on a tweet.

We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. – Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

While the hacker group has not shared an official reason, we cannot ignore their statements in which singled out the Twitch community as a «disgusting toxic cesspool«, so it seems very possible that the action could be related to the recent hate raids.

It is not yet clear how the attackers could have stolen such a large amount of data, especially considering that Twitch is owned by Amazon, which operates one of the largest web hosting companies in the world. Although, without a doubt, the leak seems to have had a quite important character.

Although for the moment this data continues to be contrasted, the leakers claim to have managed to collect the entirety of the Twitch source code. And the fact is that the more than 126 GB of accumulated files in the shared repository undoubtedly appear to be genuine, including the source code of almost 6,000 internal Github repositories, something that they claim is only “part one” of a larger version .

Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers. Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn’t include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) pic.twitter.com/wDG0JkJuCx – KnowSomething (@ KnowS0mething) October 6, 2021

On the other hand, another of the great controversies that arose as a result of this massive leak, comes to us together with the shared document in which Pay figures for nearly two and a half million streamers revealed affiliated with the platform from 2019 until now, including internationally prominent names such as Nickmercs, TimTheTatMan, xQc, Asmongold and even other closer names such as Ibai, TheGrefg, Rubius or Auronplay.

In fact, the latter is not only in the top 100 of the highest paid streamers in the world, but it also enters the top 10, being the highest paid Spanish streamer with an impressive figure of more than 3 million dollars during the last three years.

Lastly, this leak seems to have had a greater social impact. In addition to the Twitch code, the attackers said they stole Twitch clients for mobile devices, desktops and consoles from the site. He also accessed “proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch,” other properties such as IGDB and CurseForge, a previously unreleased competitor to Amazon Game Studios’ Steam, and Twitch SOC’s internal red team tools. Also shows creator payments

Although at the moment details such as user passwords, addresses or personal banking information do not seem to have transpired, so if you have a Twitch account, we recommend you take advantage of changing your current credentials, and even encourage you to activate other defense measures such as two-factor authentication to avoid the possible leak of your data.