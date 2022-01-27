Now Twitch wants to help its content creators with a plan that seems interesting from afar: streamers will earn a certain amount of money according to the number of hours they stream and the number of ads shown in their transmissions.

However, that fixed rate that streamers would charge throughout the month would vary depending on the plan they have decided to follow. So everything will depend on how many ads they show per hour, their duration and the number of hours they broadcast each month.

How does Twitch plan to apply this new ad plan to streamers?

Via Pixabay

This new plan announced by Twitch is not yet being carried out, but it is rumored that it will enter beta soon. What we do need to clarify is that it is not yet known if this launch will be global or will only be applied in certain territories. We still have to wait for confirmations from the company.

One thing we can assure you is that the benefits for each creator will be different. Thus, someone with thousands of followers will not get the same offers as someone with millions of followers.

On the other hand, in order for each streamer to be able to get paid, they will need to meet each of the offer’s specifications: the number of ads and hours required. This is a great opportunity for creators, but it would be necessary to see if this would affect their content more than benefit it.

And in what position will the users be after this statement?

And here comes the other side of the coin of this new Twitch incentive plan: the user. From what we saw in this release, the average user will now be faced with the challenge of seeing thousands of ads unless they pay a certain amount of money.

The downside of all this is that, to stop seeing these ads, each user you will have to pay a subscription by creator. It should be noted that Twitch has different types of subscriptions and the cheapest is around 3.99 euros per month.

So we would have to see if this will be a profit or loss in the near future, as some users may drop out due to the hassle of having to watch a lot of ads when they are watching their favorite channel broadcasts.