Twitch is full of porn and does not allow paying to promote broadcasts

The latest addition to Twitch, which allowed users to pay to promote streamers, has been discontinued. Boost Train, as this feature was called, was initially available only in the United States but has been canceled after causing a barrage of posts with pornographic content on the home pages, accompanied by the label “promoted by the streamer’s community”.

Boost Train allowed to promote Twitch broadcasts for payment

When accessing Twitch, many users found thumbnails that promoted “channels you might like” in which streaming video with adult content was offered. The users of the platform themselves are the ones who promoted said explicit content until giving them that visibility.

It was Twitch’s intention that these paid pushes to broadcast content would enable organic viewer engagement so that content would appear particularly prominent on live channels. The complaints due to the appearance of NSFW content (not suitable for viewing at work), much of it adult content, soon reached social networks such as Twitter:

This promoted twitch channel reward thing was a great idea pic.twitter.com/ujr5K27xQo — Bowie (@bowieTCG) March 31, 2022

Given the high cost of these payment recommendations, there is speculation that the initiative will be a proposal form run by a coordinated campaign of trolls. The proposal would go against Twitch’s policy of introducing paid promotions, something that would counteract the organic popularity of many streamers who have hard-earned their position and visibility, now being relegated to those who would acquire that visibility simply by paying money to stream. its contents appear highlighted and recommended.

In any case, the result, in addition to the cancellation by Twitch of this Boost Train function, is that the social network itself has canceled the accounts that showed explicit content and that had acquired that status of “content promoted by the community” because said content violated the rules of the platform. Nudity, as well as explicit sexual activities and sexual content are not allowed on Twitch, so this form of protest that has additionally achieved the withdrawal of these channels would make sense.

