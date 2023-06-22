Twitch has a new system to catalog adult content

- Advertisement -

Twitch is better categorizing adult content so users know what to expect when they come across this label on the platform.

And for this, it is applying more specific categories as part of the new update to its content policies. We tell you about some of the changes that this new Twitch ranking system brings.

- Advertisement -

New Twitch system to filter adult content

As mentioned by the Twitch team, this new ranking system will benefit both streamers and viewers. On the one hand, streamers will be more clear if their transmissions fall under “adult content”, without having to guess if it corresponds or not.

And on the other hand, users will know specifically what Twitch refers to when it lists “adult content”, since it can be as broad as a game with vulgar language to sexual topics, drugs, etc.

So the new adult content rating system would look like this:

Streamers must apply content rating tags to indicate to viewers if the stream they are about to watch contains mature themes related to: games rated for adult; sexual themes; Drugs, Intoxication or Excessive Consumption of Tobacco; violent and graphic depictions; Profanity or Significant Vulgarity; or Bets.

Violations for streamers who do not comply with this new system

Streamers who broadcast some of this content and do not use the corresponding ratings tag will receive a violation. And if he accumulates several infractions, another sanction will be applied to the channel.

- Advertisement -

Of course, Twitch takes context into account, so there will be exceptions to the use of tags. Another detail to keep in mind is that this update does not mean that any content will be allowed just by categorizing it under “adult content.”

Twitch’s rules remain the same, as well as its guidelines on what content is allowed within the platform.