Twitch has a new option for streamers to earn money

is testing a new dynamic within the platform that could give a few extra bucks.

It will not depend on the content they share, but the income could come from the new proposal that Twitch has for the audience.

Twitch offers a new way to support streamers

For a limited time and only available on a few channels, Twitch is testing a new that will allow fans to support their favorite streamers.

Followers will have the ability to highlight their comments for a certain period of time in the chat. Of course, as long as they are willing to pay a small amount.

As seen in the Twitch Help Center, users will be able to choose from five tiers, ranging from 30 seconds at $5 to 2.5 minutes at $100. So you can buy one of these packages depending on how long you want to keep the featured message in the chat. Of course this is reference mode as it will be adapted to local currencies.

Considering that multiple users can request this feature in a chat, it will be implemented on a first-come, first-served basis. So these posts will be managed by the moderators and queued so that all interested parties can see their starred posts.

Twitch will test two ways to highlight messages. So messages may be pinned to the top for time purchased, or featured at the bottom of the chat. As for revenue, the Twitch team mentions that creators receive revenue on a 70/30 split.

One thing to keep in mind is that this dynamic is only being tested on the web version of Twitch, so it won’t be found in the app. It is also not certain that this function will be officially implemented in all channels.