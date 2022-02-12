Twitch gets more serious about usernames

If you are part of the Twitch community, Amazon’s popular streaming platform, pay attention to this news because this A change in company policy may affect you if you use a username that may refer to “sexual acts, arousal, fluids, or genitalia,” or refer to “hard drugs,” excluding alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana.

Twitch changes its policies for usernames to conform to what they call new universal standards. Users affected by the new change will be notified and they will be offered a self-service tool to change their current username to one that aligns with the new guidelineswithout losing any information stored in your accounts.



This step will be necessary if you wish to continue using your accounts, otherwise they will remain locked.

stricter guidelines

Worse luck befalls users with usernames related to situations of hate, harassment, violence or that represent malicious behavior, whose accounts will continue to be suspended indefinitely, without the possibility of changing usernames for recovery, such as has been done to date.

The policy change will take effect on March 1.so users still have plenty of time to modify their current usernames that may violate the new username guidelines, thereby avoiding seeing their accounts flagged and blocked until the switch to a new username is done cash through the new tool.

For those who start for the first time, when creating their user accounts, the same procedure will have an automatic learning system that will prevent them from choosing a username that does not fit the new username guidelines.

But..

But since machine learning isn’t perfect, you might find a username that violates this policy. If it does, please report it. Once reported, a member of our security team will investigate. In the meantime, you can ignore or block the account if you don’t want to see the name.

Twitch wants to be a safe community, and that means using proper usernames. It is still one of the many measures that social platforms tend to take over time according to the behaviors they receive from users.

