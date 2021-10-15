Twitch discloses the extent of its latest security issue

As we already mentioned at the time, Twitch, the popular platform for live transmissions over the Internet, to which more and more people are joining youtubers To the detriment of YouTube itself, it suffered a significant data leak last week, where in addition to the source code of the platform’s apps, data related to users such as payment history, comment lists, among others is also included. , in the more than 125 gigs of data that are also circulating via torrent.

Well, it was expected that the platform itself would give an account of the scope of the new leak, since it is not the first time it has suffered security problems, and it has been. The platform has updated the website about its new security flaw, noting that the leak has not affected users’ passwords (despite this, we must not lower our guard).



They further add that:

We are also certain that the systems that store the Twitch login credentials, which are encrypted with bcrypt, were not accessed, nor were the full credit card numbers and ACH / banking information accessed.

What has come to affect is the source code and payment data to creators, affecting a minimal part of them, the impact caused in general to users being minimal.

Even so, the company continues to monitor users affected by this new security breach.

At this point, the publication The Verge has learned from close sources that Twitch offers bad security practices to the point of having suffered a massive attack in 2014, and another security problem in 2017, which was not reported.

Faced with this incident, the website update indicates that they are also working to further ensure their service. As we know, digital platforms are not exempt from suffering security problems, as we have already seen in many others over time, another thing is the measures and culture that they handle around it that allow a quick response to be minimized. the impact.

In this regard, we must remember that it is now in the hands of Amazon, so that from the outset they can have more resources to reinforce their measures and avoid, as far as possible, security problems in the future.

