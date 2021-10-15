Twitch claims that passwords have not been leaked in the latest cyberattack on its website

Twitch has updated all users and creators of their platform with a new post on their blog. In this, short enough to be honest, he claims that his users’ passwords were not leaked in the latest cyberattack.

A week ago the Amazon website saw thousands of data about its platform, including its source code. Another leaked data was how much each creator charges, a number that many want to keep private. With this, Twitch has enough problems, although it seems that it will not be responsible for what happened.

Massive filtration

In the same blog they affirm that everything was due to an error due to a bad configuration that gave unauthorized access to a group that was attentive to what happened. For now there have been no major consequences, however, not a few creators claim to have received a two-step verification message

We have an update for the community regarding last week’s security incident. Please visit the Twitch blog for more information https://t.co/DatpHD4Bja – Twitch (@Twitch) October 15, 2021

In other words, their passwords were indeed leaked and several people tried to access their account, only they activated the necessary function to avoid greater evils. Twitch did not respond to this, nor did it respond to allegations of disclosing contract details for thousands of creators, as well as other private information.

At this point it seems that the community, especially that of the creators, is happy with not having lost their account and their livelihood. The last episode is Twitch’s responsibility for not safeguarding the data, since the cyberattack was not orchestrated by a specialized group, but by anonymous internet users.

On the other hand, the stream keys, a number that creators need to start streaming, have been reset, so everyone will need to update their Twitch and OBS applications to add a new key.

So the consequences, although luckily minor, have been annoying for most of the creators. That said, there are no rumors or any indication that they are organizing to do anything about what happened.