Twitch changes the types of usernames it accepts

The latest update to Twitch’s policy on harassment, hate speech and offensive conduct focuses on own usernames that are used on the platform.

Username limits are explained in Twitch’s master guide to its new policy against offensive behavior

This is an update that is part of the platform’s concern to stop behaviors related to this type of behavior, something that has even led it to examine the behavior of its users outside the platform itself.

And it is that from now on it will not be admitted that the username itself contains offensive terms or that incite hatred. This includes all kinds of language that may be discriminatory or offensive against all kinds of minorities or groups. The rules for this purpose are included in a guide established by Twitch with which it intends to achieve the development of an inclusive global diverse community and positive.

In addition to hate speech, the content that Twitch will not allow will be that related to threats of violence, information that allows identifying private aspects of users, references to sexual acts, parts or fluids, as well as references to hard drugs, which leaves out alcohol, tobacco and marijuana.

In the event that an existing username clearly and unequivocally fails to comply with this regulation, a penalty will be applied. indefinite suspension. In the event that the violation of these policies is not so clear, the account will be blocked and marked for reset. If a user tries to create an account with a new username that violates this policy, Twitch has an intelligent learning algorithm capable of preventing the creation of such accounts.

These new Twitch username policies will go into effect on March 1, so users have until that date to change their names if they violate the guidelines.

