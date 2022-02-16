Tech NewsApps

Twitch changes the types of usernames it accepts

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Twitter

The latest update to Twitch’s policy on harassment, hate speech and offensive conduct focuses on own usernames that are used on the platform.

Username limits are explained in Twitch’s master guide to its new policy against offensive behavior

This is an update that is part of the platform’s concern to stop behaviors related to this type of behavior, something that has even led it to examine the behavior of its users outside the platform itself.

Read:

How to find the right broker: 8 useful tips

And it is that from now on it will not be admitted that the username itself contains offensive terms or that incite hatred. This includes all kinds of language that may be discriminatory or offensive against all kinds of minorities or groups. The rules for this purpose are included in a guide established by Twitch with which it intends to achieve the development of an inclusive global diverse community and positive.

In addition to hate speech, the content that Twitch will not allow will be that related to threats of violence, information that allows identifying private aspects of users, references to sexual acts, parts or fluids, as well as references to hard drugs, which leaves out alcohol, tobacco and marijuana.

In the event that an existing username clearly and unequivocally fails to comply with this regulation, a penalty will be applied. indefinite suspension. In the event that the violation of these policies is not so clear, the account will be blocked and marked for reset. If a user tries to create an account with a new username that violates this policy, Twitch has an intelligent learning algorithm capable of preventing the creation of such accounts.

These new Twitch username policies will go into effect on March 1, so users have until that date to change their names if they violate the guidelines.

.

Read:

AVM FRITZ! Repeater 1200 or FRITZ! Repeater 600, which one should you choose?

Previous articleMonark Recensione: il folle erede spirituale di Shin Megami Tensei IF
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Twitch changes the types of usernames it accepts

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Game Reviews

Monark Recensione: il folle erede spirituale di Shin Megami Tensei IF

Monark è un gioco folle e oscuro, definito l'erede spirituale del mai localizzato Shin Megami Tensei IF. Come...
Android

Realme 9 Pro: the mobile that changes color when the sun hits it and wants to shine when taking photos at night

Today has been the day chosen to present the new members of the Realme 9 series....
Gaming

Netflix to bring back BioShock as a live-action movie

Continuing with the recent adaptation of video games to the big screen, it seems that Netflix has wanted...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.