Twitch brings free Emotes for new channel followers

As of June 2021, Twitch was testing the possibility of providing free Emotes to new followers of creators. As you say the same platform website, Emotes represent the soul of Twitch culture. It is their own version of emojis or stickers or a mixture of both, that communities can use to communicate. The news about it is that it has already become a reality and Twitch brings free Emotes for new followers.

At this time the possibility is available for streamers of the affiliate program and also for partners.

What do I need to have to give free Emotes to my new followers on Twitch?

📢 Give a follow, get five emotes. Not a bad deal. Learn all about new Follower Emotes, available in beta now: https://t.co/a2UN2wLmey pic.twitter.com/DEl9W8WQQK – Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) June 28, 2021

As we mentioned at the beginning, Twitch has been working on free Emotes for new followers since June 2021. The tests began to be carried out with a limited number of creators belonging to the affiliate program and partners. Now, it has been rolled out for everyone and the fundamental idea is to give new incentives to those who join the communities. To do this, Twitch offers a series of Emotes that new followers can obtain, but also the possibility of uploading custom ones.

However, for the latter, your channel must be eligible in order to enable uploading custom Emotes without Twitch review. For the channel to be eligible, it must be in the affiliate or partner programs and have not been suspended in the last 60 days. However, those channels that do not meet the requirements may still manage those provided by the platform.

On the other hand, Twitch has also advanced that within a month the members of the affiliate program will have access to animated Emotes. In that sense, the platform continues to provide ways to incentivize communities and engage them much more with their favorite creators.