Twitch bans Prime Video for inappropriate content

The last hour of yesterday Twitter was filled with humorous tweets allusive to Twitch and Prime Video Spain. And there were reasons for this, as the popular streaming platform, owned by Amazon, imposed a ban to the channel that the Prime Video service, more specifically its Spanish version, has on the platform. And yes, indeed, Prime Video also belongs to Amazon, which makes this situation all the more striking.

It seems that the reason for the ban is that the channel would have shown content categorized as NSFW (Non Safe For Work), which is a way like any other to rate specific content for adults, which may not be suitable to reproduce in places with more people (such as in an office, hence the unsafe thing for work). The lack of prior identification of it, probably together with the complaints of the users who have seen it, have led to the punishment imposed by Prime Video Spain.

The tweet you can see above is the first news we had late yesterday about the lockdown. ANDThis Twitter account is that of a bot that monitors Twitch accounts that get banned., and announces them through messages on the social network. Thus, it has become a very interesting information channel to know from the outset if any streamer has received any punishment. For example, when the swimming pool controversy occurred, StreamerBans was probably the first source to report the punishment for Amouranth.

And what content is that that would have caused the ban by Twitch? Well, the issuance of a program presented by the popular Mister Jagger in which, among other people, the also very popular Henar Álvarez participated. At one point, at the end of the program, and before the presenter was taking to say goodbye and close the program, Álvarez threatened to show one of her breasts to cause, precisely, the ban. However, the announcer and scriptwriter did not comply with her threat, as we can see in this other tweet:

this is the reason why they got banned pic.twitter.com/eUiI3EtZs9 – ShadowMind2500 (@balint_cristian) December 19, 2021

Be that as it may, it is striking that two services belonging to the same company have seen each other in this circumstance. However, and although I am usually critical of Twitch policies, in this case I have to admit that it seems to me a very respectable sample of objectivity. And it is that if the Prime Video Spain channel has really broadcast inappropriate content without previously indicating it, the normal thing is that it receives the same punishment that many other channels have received for similar circumstances.

Now, that it is understandable and respectable does not prevent laughing for a while with the ingenuity of some Twitter users, who have not hesitated to pull memes and humor to “analyze” what happened. Lor more likely, in a few hours Twitch will lift the punishment for the Prime Video Spain account, even more so if we take into account that it is the first time that your account has been banned. In the meantime, it’s best to take the opportunity to enjoy a bit of humor.