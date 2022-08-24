Twitch announces end of exclusivity allowing streaming on Facebook and YouTube

In a statement sent this Tuesday (23) to creators, Twitch announced the possibility for partners to perform live broadcasts on Google’s YouTube and Meta’s facebook Live platforms, allowing the community of these social networks to watch content from different sources. real-time categories.
This flexibility measure revokes the clause that prevented users from broadcasting on apps other than Twitch, a change that comes with some restrictions so there is no harm to the platform with the realization of lives in other apps, indicating that the streamer does not broadcast for long periods.
According to information, the statement is valid for US accounts and does not allow simultaneous sharing with sites similar to Twitch, however, the company does not rule out the possibility of sharing the broadcast on TikTok and Instagram Live; there is no information about other countries.
The message says that “from today, you can now create live content on other platforms”, suggesting that the end of exclusivity is intended to expand the live to more channels, even inducing the adhesion of new users to the community of Twitch from similar apps.
