Twitch announces end of exclusivity allowing streaming on Facebook and YouTube

In a statement sent this Tuesday (23) to creators, Twitch announced the possibility for partners to perform live broadcasts on Google’s YouTube and Meta’s Live platforms, the community of these social networks to watch content from different sources. real-time categories.

This flexibility measure revokes the clause that prevented users from broadcasting on apps other than Twitch, a change that comes with some restrictions so there is no harm to the platform with the realization of lives in other apps, indicating that the streamer does not broadcast for long periods.