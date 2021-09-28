Twitch and Warner Music sign agreement to add music programming to the platform

On Twitch, as on many other platforms, not only is the use of music without the corresponding license prohibited, but its unauthorized use is also penalized.

Based on the reports from this control, Warner Music will select pieces from its music catalog to offer content through Twitch, after entering into an agreement with the platform.

Warner Joins Twitch With His Record Label

The scope of this agreement does not affect the current dynamics governing the use of music currently on Twitch. The same restrictions continue to apply, completely banning the unauthorized use of commercial music.

The pact between Warner Music and Twitch will materialize with the launch of dedicated channels for some of their artists, including Bella Poarch and Saweetie. In addition, according to the release official, the record label will also launch another new channel, which will broadcast original programming from its IMGN production company, including talk shows about music, music competitions, freestyle between popular Twitch rappers and live music segments.

Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer and Executive Vice President of Business Development for Warner Music Group, commented that: “It is clear that Twitch is an indispensable space for all types of creators to connect with their fan communities. Our partnership creates an on-ramp for artists to enter the service with strong support from Twitch, opening up a whole new source of incremental income. Between the artist-specific channels and premium programs we plan to launch, music lovers will get a refreshing new look at the world of music and the lives of their favorite artists ».

Tracy Chan, Vice President and Head of Music for Twitch, added: “Twitch has always been, and will continue to be, creator first. For fans, artists, and all creators, this is a huge step forward. The myriad opportunities for fans and artists to forge meaningful, direct, and valuable relationships on Twitch continue to expand every day. Working together, we can create new paradigms and opportunities for artists and the Twitch community, all based on the passion of fans. We appreciate the progressive approach of our Warner Music colleagues and look forward to a productive partnership. “.

This is not the only recent effort by Twitch to regulate the use of music in the content it hosts. A few days ago, the Amazon platform agreed to a agreement with the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA), to relax the regulatory procedures currently underway under the DMCA, with changes such as the issuance of a content removal warning, in lieu of a penalty. The intentional use of music without permission has no way to save itself in this scenario, but thanks to this small change, a friendlier opportunity opens up to reach a solution in cases of accidental capture of a licensed song, as can happen in the middle of a live broadcast.

As part of the agreement between Warner Music and Twitch, the record company agreed to adopt the NMPA reporting system, in a gesture of collaboration with the new approach to the use of music within the video service.