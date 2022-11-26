Twisted Metal: TV series producer promises Zombieland-style fun

Update (11/25/2022) – GS

As we know, Sony is investing heavily in adapting acclaimed PlayStation franchises through movies and TV series. One of those projects is focused on Twisted Metal, one of the oldest properties in Sony’s games division and which could make a return soon. Although we know that the production will star Anthony Mackie and Neve Campbell, the series is still a real unknown given the madness that the saga games provided us on consoles. This week, Carter Swan, a Senior Producer at Playstation Studios, spoke to IGN about how they intend to best represent the games in the series and what were the inspirations for the production.

You have to have the cars, you have to have the post-apocalyptic setting. There are a lot of characters that we think are great. Obviously, Sweet Tooth was announced and I think he's going to be a very iconic character on the show. He's being voiced by Will Arnett, played by wrestler Samoa Joe, who did an unbelievable job. When you think of this game, the first thing that comes to mind is the ice cream truck, this is the piece that has been marketed all these years.

In the interview, the producer also made it clear that we can expect a production with the same level of bizarreness and humor seen in Zumbilândia. Series creators Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, Rhett is a huge fan of the game. So they're able to take this violent, ridiculous stuff and make it fun. Zombieland is a good comparison if you look at what happens in that movie and what we could do. The whole thing is that you can have fun even in the apocalypse.

So, do you think Zumbilândia is a good inspiration for the Twisted Metal series?

Update (5/23/2022) – HA

Twisted Metal: Scream final girl Neve Campbell will star in series with Anthony Mackie

After actors Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell, famous for her role as the “final girl” of the Scream franchise, was scheduled to join the cast of the TV series based on the Twisted Metal games. The information was disclosed through a press office, stating that her character will be Raven — in the games, the Gothic pilot drives a hearse haunted by the souls of those who have already carried it. Campbell was on the big screen this year in the new Scream franchise film, reinterpreting the role of Sidney Prescot, who has been with her since 1996, when Wes Craven’s first feature was released.

The series is expected to be a comedy starring Anthony Mackie, and is being written and produced by Cobra Kai's Michael Jonathan Smith, in partnership with Kitao Saurai, who is also expected to direct some episodes. The synopsis that is known so far is that the character will have to drive through a post-apocalyptic desert to deliver supplies to an isolated outpost. In addition to facing the game's cartoon figures (such as crazy clowns), they will also be pursued by the mysterious Agent Stone, played by Thomas Hayden Church (the Sandman from the Marvel movies), a road policeman who takes justice into his own hands. In addition to the Twisted Metal series, PlayStation Productions is also working on a The Last of Us series with HBO. Also, a new Twisted Metal game is also in development.

Update (03/02/2022) – GS

Twisted Metal: TV series with Anthony Mackie gets new details

In September of last year, Deadline revealed that actor Anthony Machie, Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be the protagonist of the TV series based on the Twisted Metal franchise. At the time, few details about the production were released, but this week, we received confirmation that the series will indeed happen, with Mackie as Jon Doe, one of the most important characters in the saga. According to Deadline itself, the series will be an exclusive production of the streaming platform Peacock, from NBC Universal. In addition to starring in the plot, Mackie will also be a producer. The series will consist of episodes of about 30 minutes and will have Michael Jonathan as a screenwriter. Jonathan is known for his work on the Netflix series Cobra Kai. Twisted Metal has been a worldwide phenomenon for over 25 years, but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away. Also, having Anthony Mackie as the lead made it undeniable. This adrenaline-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions and Universal Television, making it a perfect addition to Peacock as we continue our quest for unique entertainment programming. Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television. In addition to the Twisted Metal series, PlayStation Productions is also working on a The Last of Us series with HBO. Remember that a new Twisted Metal game is also in development. For now, we still don't have Peacock in Europe, which could mean that the series will be distributed here by some other platform, or will Universal's streaming arrive here before the series premiere?

Original text – 09/16/2021

Twisted Metal: TV series casts Anthony Mackie, Captain America, as John Doe

As we know, Sony is investing in multiple TV and film adaptations of several PlayStation exclusive franchises. In addition to The Last of Us TV series on HBO, the Japanese giant also develops adaptations for Ghost of Tsushima, Uncharted, Twisted Metal and many others. Speaking of Twisted Metal, this week it was announced that Anthony Mackie has joined the cast of the series.