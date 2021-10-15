Tweets from companies can affect their value on the stock market, according to study

According to researchers from the University of Edinburgh and the University of Maryland. IT companies can have some control over the price of their shares on the stock market through their tweets.

The study differentiates the temporary and permanent impact on share prices and clarifies that the ideal is to seek permanent changes. Storms can be negative and lead to instability, so companies must avoid them at all costs.

Social impact

In this sense, it is considered that there are tweets related to an action to be carried out with a transitive verb. And other much simpler tweets aimed at generating sympathy or entertaining, the latter generate more interactions but would have a negative impact in the long term.

In theory, the former lead to a permanent increase in the price of the shares. It is the most desired type of tweet, but also the most difficult to write, since a call to action is not enough.

The implications of our study are clear. Investors in the financial markets pay attention to the social media content generated by the company and its ability to act on the information at levels below the second allows the instant incorporation of social media content. Steven Boyd, one of the study authors

For their part, tweets out of context increase the perceived risk in the stock market. In this way, regardless of whether the company does well or badly, the image reflected in social networks is important for potential investors.

The study was published in the journal Journal of Marketing and delves into the role of digital marketing and social media. According to the researchers, their findings are too recent to offer definitive conclusions about how to do social media marketing.