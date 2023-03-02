Tweetbot and Twitterrific are asking users to refuse refunds on the App Store

At the end of January, Twitter suddenly imposed a ban on third-party clients, an intervention that came like a bolt from the blue after actions had already been taken in the previous days without Twitter declaring its real intentions. In just under a week we saw the cancellation of an entire category of applications and the massive downsizing of the teams and companies behind these projectsi.e. i third-party clients which for years have pursued a parallel path to that of the official Twitter app, offering additional functions and exclusive improvements for users. - Advertisement - Although then third-party clients are now dead and buried for a few weeks, some of these have returned to the center of media attention today following an update that some of these apps have received on the App Store over the last few days. Let’s talk about the latest updates of Tweetbot and Twitterrificboth of which introduce a new screen that speaks directly to usersasking him to waive the possibility of requesting a refund from Apple for their subscription.

THE CHOICES FOR SUBSCRIBERS

In the case of Tweetbot, for example, the application proposes three choices to its users. The first is that of transfer your remaining subscription to Ivory, the client for Mastodon made by the same team, the second is that of refuse to get a refund – based on your degree of satisfaction with the years spent with Tweetbot -, while the third is the one that allows you to get refund. If you choose the last option, you don't need to do anything, since the team has already planned to refund all active subscriptions, therefore the only two active choices they are the first and the second. With the latter you choose to give your support to a reality that has had to suffer the sudden and unilateral decisions implemented by Twitter, over which Tweetbot and the other apps have had no say. The same is also proposed in the case of Twitterrific, although here we do not find the possibility of transferring your account since the team has not created another client for Mastodon or other social networks. For both apps, it should be noted that Your choice to waive the refund in no way affects your ability to exercise this right at Apple later, but it is a simple notification that indicates to the teams which users to currently exclude from the automatic refund procedures, therefore it is not a binding choice in any way.