tvOS 15.4 beta adds ‘Up Next’ list to video player…

In addition to the launch iOS 15.4 Y macOS 12.3, Manzana also launched the first beta from tvOS 15.4. This update brings us some new settings for the default video player of AppleTVwhich now displays the user’s “Up Next” list.

Where will the “Up Next” list be found in tvOS 15.4?

In current versions of tvOSthe default player video of AppleTV shows details of the series or movie the user is watching when they pause or swipe up using the siri-remote.

With this new update tvOS, AppleTV will allow you to view the list “UpNext” from the “Now Playing” screen.

That means that users will now be able to directly choose the content they have added to their list “UpNext” and they will also be able to access more quickly. That way, you won’t have to go back to the main menu of AppleTV to find the section “UpNext” and just there select other content.