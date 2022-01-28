Search here...
tvOS 15.4 beta adds ‘Up Next’ list to video player…

By: Brian Adam

In addition to the launch iOS 15.4 Y macOS 12.3, Manzana also launched the first beta from tvOS 15.4. This update brings us some new settings for the default video player of AppleTVwhich now displays the user’s “Up Next” list.

Where will the “Up Next” list be found in tvOS 15.4?

In current versions of tvOSthe default player video of AppleTV shows details of the series or movie the user is watching when they pause or swipe up using the siri-remote.

With this new update tvOS, AppleTV will allow you to view the list “UpNext” from the “Now Playing” screen.

That means that users will now be able to directly choose the content they have added to their list “UpNext” and they will also be able to access more quickly. That way, you won’t have to go back to the main menu of AppleTV to find the section “UpNext” and just there select other content.

Other features that will come with the new update

When Manzana advertisement tvOS 15 last year, it introduced a redesigned video player for the Apple TV app with larger titles, an info button, and an easier way to access subtitles and audio tracks. Now with the new version tvOS 15.4, Manzana has also added a Volume button to the player.

other changes they come with tvOS 15.4 include support for wifi network captive to allow users to access Wi-Fi networks that require additional login steps using a iPhone or iPad. the controls of Spatial-Audio for AirPods supported have also changed in this beta version.

When will the new tvOS version be ready?

tvOS 15.4 beta is now available to developers and is expected to be released to the public this spring.

